MIRPURKHAS - A delegation of MQM-Pakistan (MQM-P), consisting of MPA Dr Zafar Ahmed Kamali, members of district committee Afaq Ahmed Khan, Zeeshan Ali and Aslam Qureshi met with Director Schools Education Secondary Mirpurkhas Ghulam Rasool Keerio and District Officer Education Secondary Ibrahim Kaim Khani here on Saturday to discuss the victimization of Urdu speaking teachers.

They requested the officials that teachers of the community were not transferred to the far-flung areas, and if it was necessary the teachers should be taken into confidence before transfers.

The delegation conveyed to officials that ‘prejudice’ towards teachers of urban areas had created resentment in people while the academic activities were also being affected.

It stressed the need for consultations for the imposition of STR policy and demanded the secretary education place the biometric system under Director Education Mirpurkhas region in order to save the teachers from inconvenience.

It also demanded the authorities take notice of demanding bribes from teachers on different pretexts.

The officers assured the delegation of providing justice to the affected teachers and consulting with teachers prior to their transfers or postings.