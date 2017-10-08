SHIKARPUR - A large number of activists of Shikarpur Bachayo Tehreek took out a rally here on Saturday against poor state of cleanliness of their city. Participants of the rally marched through various routes and finally assembled on Lakhi Dar Ghanta Ghar chowk. The rally was led by Ali Asghar Pahore Advocate, Shikarpur Bachayo Tehreek chairman and Zahid Bhanbhro.

Addressing the protestors, Ali Asghar Pahore Advocate said that Municipal Committee (MC) had completely failed to keep the city clean. “All city roads are inundated with sewage, which was eroding them,” he added. Zahid Bhanbhro, Waheed Qureshi, Akhtiar Sethar, Abdul Fatah Mahar, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Manzoor Ali Shaikh and others gave ultimatum to the MC to clean all city roads within a week; otherwise they would be forced to start agitation against it.