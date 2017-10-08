Kandhkot - People came out onto roads here on Saturday against the change in the location of proposed Kandhkot-Ghotki bridge.

Members of the Civil Society, political party workers, social activists, traders, and people from all walks of life recorded their protest by becoming part of the rally.

Carrying placards and banners in their hands, the participants started their march from Kandhkot Tower roundabout and marched up to local press club.

Speaking to the media, Advocate Abdul Ghani Bijarani, Mir Faique Khan Jhakrani, Rahmatullah Channa, Sajjad Ahmed Brohi, Sher Mohammed Sohryani and others said that due to unknown reasons the proposed Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge had been relocated without taking people of both the districts into confidence.

They said that few people were playing with their sentiments and could not digest improved road infrastructure of district Kashmore.

The protestors warned that if the bridge was not built on its original location, they would be left with no option but to expand their protests. They expressed the resolve to continue their protests tomorrow as well.

It is worth mentioning here that the tender of proposed Kandhkot-Ghotki bridge was published in leading newspapers. According to planning and development project rules, one cannot change the design and location of a project if its feasibility report has been approved and tender have been invited.