BADIN - The villagers, belonging to different UCs of district Badin, held a protest demonstration here on Saturday against an NGO and its supporters for allegedly registering false cases against them.

A number of villagers, led by Yaqoob Halepoto, Abdur Rahim and Ghulam Rasul, accused the NGO of attempting to stifle their protest against its wrongdoings.

They said that NGO was frightened by the locals’ agitation against the injustices it had done in recent recruitments. They argued that people of Badin were skilled and experienced enough to qualify for different posts announced by the NGO, but in spite of all this, the NGO ignored the local youth.

Underscoring that their campaign was peaceful, the villagers expressed the resolve to continue their protests until the local youth attained their rights. They appealed to the higher authorities to take notice of the matter and ensure that recruitments in an NGO were made on merit.