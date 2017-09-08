KARACHI - Aafia Movement Pakistan leader Dr Fowzia Siddiqui has urged the United Nations (UN) to assist the Burmese Muslims in getting the right of citizenship, adding they were the largest group of people who were still without citizenship.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, she said that the protection of Muslims was the basic responsibility of the Muslims rulers. “However, the OIC and the United Nations have also to play their due role so that the hapless Muslims living in Myanmar could also get their birth right of citizenship,” she asserted.

She said the Myanmar junta with the genocide and ethnic cleansing of the Burmese Muslims was committing shameless anti-humanity terrorism which was worse than plain war crimes. “It is fanning hatred towards religious minorities and promoting violence and terrorism against innocent civilians,” she said, and added the government of Aung San Suu Kyi was directly involved in anti-humanity crimes and genocide of innocent people.

She said the Nobel Peace Prize for her had become a matter of embarrassment and disgrace for the very word ‘Noble peace prize’, and it was better to get back this title from this butcher of innocent people including women and children.

Dr Fowzia said that rulers of the Muslim countries should play their due role to stop the genocide of innocent men, women and children belonging to Rohingya Muslim community.

She said the wholesale rape of the Burmese Muslim women and girls was a slap on the face of humanity. She asked the UN, OIC, China and other neighbours of Burma to play their role in saving the lives of innocent civilians. She said the hidden hand of India in the massacre of the Burmese Muslims could not be ruled out as India had already a very shameful and dark history regarding torture and violence on its religious minorities.

She reminded that the previous title of present Indian Prime Minister Modi was the butcher of Gujerat, adding the minorities were now more unsafe in India than ever before. Fawzia said the torture of the Burmese Muslims could also be a ploy to pressurize China.

She said the silence of the western world and the United Nations over the genocide of Burmese Muslims clearly showed their bias towards the human rights of Muslim communities.

She said if the newly formed alliance of 34 Muslim countries failed to stop the bloodbath of the Burmese Muslims it would greatly disappoint the Muslim masses. She asked the United Nations to remember their role during the crisis of East Timor and discharge its duty so that the Burmese Muslims can get their birthright of citizenship.