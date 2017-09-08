KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that drastic improvement in the nation’s literacy rate was necessary to meet aspirations of people and goals of our founding fathers.

On the 50th International Literacy Day being observed under the aegis of Unesco worldwide, the PPP chairman said illiteracy was one of the main hurdles in the development and progress of the country therefore every girl and boy should have equal access to education facilities.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said this was the time to seriously think about the causes for slow improvement in literacy and steps should be taken to achieve the required maximum level of literacy level. “Many of our perennial problems like poverty, law and order, intolerance and unemployment are deeply rooted in illiteracy,” he pointed out.

The PPP chairman appreciated the worldwide initiatives by Unesco to fight illiteracy and urged federal and provincial governments to replicate these efforts in our country to save our generations from falling into illiteracy slough.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari vowed to give top priority, in Party Manifesto, to measures for improving literacy rate and bringing millions of out-of-school children into the basic education system.