KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman on Thursday called on several prominent religious scholars, including Mufti Muneebur Rehman, Mufti Rafi Usmani, Molana Hakeem Mazhar and Molana Asfand Yar Khan to invite them to the “Support Rohingya March,” scheduled to be taken out on Sunday.

The march is aimed at highlighting the grave violations of human rights in Myanmar by the governmental forces as well as extremist Buddhist monks.

The religious scholars assured their participation in the march as well as their full support and cooperation for the cause. All the four prominent personalities termed the march as need of the hour and asked masses to participate in it so as to express solidarity to their Muslim brothers in Myanmar. They said that the issued should also be taken up from mosques.

During the meeting, Mufti Muneebur Rehman termed the genocide in Myanmar as the biggest crises of humanity. He said that the international organizations as well as Muslim bodies, including the Organization of Muslim Conference have been doing nothing in regard to the brutal murders of innocent Muslims in Myanmar.

Mufti Muneeb demanded the government to call on a meeting of all envoys of Muslims countries to discuss the issue and diplomatic relations with Myanmar should be halted. He also demanded that a fact finding mission be sent to Myanmar. He was of the view that all Muslims countries should pressurize the government of Bangladesh to facilitate the refugees.

Mufti Rafi Usmani also hailed the march and said that it is an obligation on the Muslim Umma to provide rescue and relief facilities to their oppressed brothers throughout the globe. He further said that the government of Pakistan should also support the affected people.

Maulana Hakeem Mazhar also condemned the persecution of Muslims in Myanmar.

He said that it is a matter of grave concern that even non-governmental organizations were not being allowed to provide some relief to the affected people.

Maulana Asfand Yar Khan also criticized the international and regional powers for their apathy towards the oppressed Muslims in the country. JI Karachi chief Engr Naeem said that the JI has always raised its voice for the Muslims of Myanmar and will continue to do so. JI Pakistan chief Sirajul Haq will be leading the march, he said.

Protests against Muslims genocide in Myanmar

Different protest demonstrations were held on Thursday outside Karachi Press Club (KPC) against Muslims genocide in Myanmar. Islami Jamait Talba, the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami, took out a rally led by their Karachi chief from Islamia College to KPC.

Speaking on the occasion, JI Karachi Amir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said that at least five thousands Muslims have been killed in earlier decades, but United Nations and human rights organizations remained silent on the issue. “All Muslim countries should call a meeting to form a mechanism for resolving the issue. We will not sit idle on the killings of our brothers,’’ he said.

JI Karachi Nazim, Usama Muhammad Siddiqui said that thousands of Muslims have been killed since 2012 but there was silence in international media. Pakistan should take a stern notice and the Prime Minister should meet UN head to stop this genocide.

Meanwhile, Teachers of Federal Urdu University of Arts Science and Technology (FUUAST), Akakhail Ittihad Pakistan, All Pakistan Clerks Association and All Pakistan Customs Agents also held a protest demonstration.