KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved Rs8.4 billion for the roads, drainage and flyover schemes from Rs12billions Karachi Development Package Phase-II.

He took this decision while presiding over a meeting here at the CM House on Thursday to review the progress of on-going schemes launched under Karachi Package Phase-I and approve new schemes of the package phase-II.

The meeting was attended by Minister Local Government Jam Khan Shoro, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohial Rajput, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, PD Karachi Package Niaz Soomro, Khalid Masroor and others.

The Chief Minister has announced a Rs12 billion Karachi Package Phase-II wile during the last financial year, 2016-17 the government had launched Rs10 billion Karachi package. Out of Rs12 billion new Karachi package the chief minister approved Rs8.004 billion 14 schemes while reaming schemes would be approved after completion of their formalities.

The schemes which he approved include Rs350 million construction of road from Tank Chowrangi to Super Highway via Thadho Nalo, Rs280 million reconstruction of Tipu Sultan Road from Shahrah-e-Faisal to Karsaz, Rs1.5 billion construction of bridge at Tipu Sultan and Khalid Bin Waleed Intersection at Shaheed-e-Millat Road; Rs270 million widening of Stadium Road from University Road to Rashid Minhas Road.

The Chief Minister also approved reconstruction of Lee Market, Juriya Bazaar, Sarafa Bazaaar, Jhona Market areas along with laying new water and sewerage lines. These schemes would cost around Rs644 million.

The other schemes approved are remodelling of 12000 Road Landhi right from Korangi Crossing to Dawood chowrangi- a 12 km road with two bridges for Rs1.5 billion, reconstruction of Cantt Station Road along with laying new sewerage and water supply lines and construction of a storm water drain along the roads for Rs240 million. Improvement of road from Fuwara Chowk to Garden via Abddullah Haroon Road via Electronic Market, Garden West, Zoological garden and back to Fuwara Chowk via Ziauddin Road for Rs650, construction of interchange Bridge at CCI Intersection for Rs1 billion, widening of bridge over Korangi Nalla near Habib Bank for Rs200 million, construction of bridge at Intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Gizri Boulevard forRs70 million, construction of Storm Water Drain from Star Gate to Chakora Nalla, Shahrah-e-Faisal for Rs200 million, construction of storm water drain from Hassan Square to Lyari River Rs70 million and laying 24 inch dia pipeline from Habib Bank to pump No 3 for improvement of water supply line for Rs400 million.

CM Sind reviewed the progress of on-going schemes of Karachi package phase-1. He directed the PD Karachi Package Niaz Soomro to expedite the work on Submarine underpass. This is most important schemes and I want to inaugurate it by end of November. He further directed the local government to personally keep reviewing the progress of storm water drains being constructed along the Shahrah-i-Faisal, the remaining portion, and University road from NED to Safoora Chowarngi.

CM Murad issued directives to start work on new schemes right from the end of this month. “I want you to complete all the formalities, including invitation of tenders etc so that by the end of current month inauguration ceremony of phase-II could be made,” he said.

The chief minister once again urged the local government minister to give him a detailed uplift plan of low-lying areas, katchi abadies and slum acres for development of their infrastructure particularly the construction of their drainage system.