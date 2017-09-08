KARACHI - The office bearers of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Karachi division led by its President Dr Asim Hussain, General Secretary Saeed Ghani, Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza and others met with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday. Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi also attended the meeting.

In the meeting the post-rain situation, deliberately choking of naulahs and future plans were discussed. It was pointed out that the slums, katchi abadis and unplanned growth of the city were causing problems for smooth drain out of rainwater. The other contributing factor of choking naulahs was said to be plastic bags.

The chief minister told them that he was going to launch a comprehensive development plan for katchi abadies and other regularised slum areas. “We are planning to remove construction made illegally on natural water ways in the areas of Malir, Korangi, Orangi and such other areas,” he said.

The party appreciated the vision and efforts of the chief minister and said that they would also point out the areas where uplift of the development is required.

The chief minister said that he himself is Karachiites and has given it complete ownership. “I will make the city more beautify and one of the most developed cities of the country,” he said.