KARACHI - Reacting to the Sindh High Court‘s verdict over IG AD Khawaja case, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Saeed Ghani has said that the Sindh government has the right to decide about the Inspector General Police AD Khajwa posting. He said that Sindh government would challenge the decision in the apex court.

Ghani expressed these views while addressing a press conference at PPP Media Cell, Bilawal House Karachi on Thursday. PPP General Sectary Waqar Mehndi, Rashid Rabbani, Sardar Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

Ghani said that earlier Sindh government appointed AD Khawaja as Inspector General but no one praised this act of the Sindh government. He said that Sindh government has the power to decide whether the incumbent IG Police AD Khawaja should continue on his post or not but it is unfortunate that an impression is being given by that someone or institutions is more powerful then the elected chief minister and its cabinet.

Talking about the miserable condition of Karachi after the Eidul Azha and monsoon rain, PPP leader held local government responsible for the situation.

Worth mentioning here that Sindh High Court’s in its verdict dismissed the provincial government’s order to remove AD Khawaja and ordered that he will continue on his post till his due term. Moreover, the court directed the federal government to draft rules regarding the tenure and appointment of the IG.