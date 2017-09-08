KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Former President Asif Ali Zardari chaired an advisory meeting on Thursday at Bilawal House Karachi to discuss recently announced anti-terrorism court (ATC) verdict in the Benazir Bhutto assassination case.

The meeting was attended by PPP leaders including Faryal Talpur, Khurshid Shah, Yousuf Raza Gillani, Qaim Ali Shah, Nayyer Bokhari, CM Murad Ali Shah, Latif Khosa, Farooq Naek, Aitzaz Ahsan, Rahman Malik, Sherry Rehman, Qamar Kaira. Salin Mandviwalla, Nisar Khuro, Ch Manzoor, Navid Qamar, Nisar Khuro, Moula Bakhsh Chandio and Farhatullah Babar. During the meeting it was decided that Asif Zardari will file appeal against the ATC verdict in Benazir Bhutto assassination case.

Spokesperson senator Farhatullah Babar said that Zardari will file appeal as legal heir of the victim aggrieved by the verdict. Former President Zardari also signed attorney letter in favour of his counsel Sardar Latif Khosa who will represent Asif Zardari in the case.

Moreover it was also decided Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will become an intervener in the presidential reference filed by Asif Ali Zardari in the Supreme Court to revisit the death sentence handed to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who was hanged by the government in 1979. Advocate Senator Farooq Naek will represent Bilalwal in pursuing the reference, which was filed in 2011.

It is pertinent to mention here that on August 31, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) announced its verdict in the murder case of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. The verdict announced by ATC Judge Asghar Khan at Adiala Jail cleared five accused in the case, sentenced two former police officials and declared former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf as an absconder.

Reacting to the verdict, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari termed the decision disappointing and said that release of terrorists was unjust while PPP would explore legal options in the case.