KARACHI - Mohammad Ali Jinnah University President Prof Dr Zubair Shaikh has offered to Thermo Fisher Scientific, USA to establish a Biomedical Scientific Research Center at its University campus to encourage research activities in the field of life sciences education.

It is pertinent to mention here that Thermo Fisher Scientific works with a mission to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer with a capital of 20 billion dollars having 65,000 employees globally. This organisation has already established a Biomedical Scientific Research Center at Dubai in Asia Pacific Region. This offer was made at a mini-symposium, organized by M A Jinnah University Biosciences department on” Modern DNA Sequencing Technology” at University auditorium.

Addressing to the symposium, President, MAJU Prof Dr Zubair Shaikh congratulated the departmental faculty of Biosciences for such a very important event. He emphasized on bridging of technologies and minimizing gaps between different fields of science.

The speakers of the symposium highlighted the importance of new trends in DNA sequencing technologies and their applications in clinical medicine and health care. The symposium was also attended by Vice Chancellor, Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education, Prof Dr Shahana U Kazmi, Head of Stem Cell Research Lab, SIUT, Dr Tashmeen F Razzaki and Head of Karolinska Alumnus, Dr Mustafa Kamal.

The symposium was attended by more than 200 scientists and students from different universities and research institutions. Those who addressed to the symposium were included Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences, M A Jinnah University, Prof Dr Kamran Azim and Data Analyst Lead, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Dr Sarah Chahine.