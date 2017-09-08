KARACHI - Anti Violent and Crime Cell (AVCC) and Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) on Thursday claimed to have killed two kidnappers besides recovering the victim abducted from Bahadurabad police limits.

According to details, police teams on a tip off raided a hideout in Somar Goth within the remits of Shah Latif police station.

As police reached close to the kidnappers’ hideout, gunmen resorted to firing to avoid arrest while during encounter two kidnappers sustained bullet wounds while two of their accomplices were arrested by police.

Police said that during an hour-long encounter, police also managed to recover the victim namely Masood Feroz, abducted on 23 August.

Police said that the victim Masood, a US citizen, who had arrived in Pakistan to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha, was picked up by gunmen. Police said that the kidnappers demanded Rs150 million for the release of the Masood.

One bandit died during encounter identified as Mian Dad hailed from Dadu district while another deceased yet to be identified. Police said that the kidnappers arrested alive were including Abdul Malik Jatoi and Sehbaz Jatoi hailed from Baluchistan and wanted to the police in various criminal cases including killing, kidnapping for ransom and other sort of criminal activities. Bodies of the both kidnappers were shifted to the morgue while further investigation is underway. IGP Sind Allah Dino Khowaja appreciated the efforts of CPLC and AVCC police and announced 0.2 million reward for the police team.

102 suspects arrested

Meanwhile, Karachi police claimed to have arrested 102 suspects in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city. Police arrested the suspects in some 80 raids while recovered weapons and narcotics from the possession of the suspects.

Police said that the arrested accused persons were involved in various sort of criminal activities such as robberies, killing, kidnapping for ransom and others.