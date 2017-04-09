The above English Idiom describes a person in a position or a situation for which he or she is unsuited or unqualified for. Something that Pakistan excels in, with disastrous effects.

And this, it seems, to be the case of Mr. Donald Trump, who is in a position of being the leader of the United States of America; the most powerful nation in the world. Just one week after his inauguration, Trump issued an executive order banning travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries.

Unveiled with no prior warning, it sowed travel chaos and confusion and ignited worldwide outrage. However, in a humiliating setback for the president, a court in Washington State blocked the order on the grounds that it violated the constitution's prohibition of religious discrimination.

After the block was upheld on appeal, the administration issued a revised ban, but courts in Maryland Hawaii dealt the White House a new blow last month, ruling that the second ban also discriminated against Muslims.

Although it does not mention Muslims, the courts have accepted arguments that Trump's statements while he was running for presidency last year - that he would open his White House term with a ban on Muslim arrivals - effectively defined his approach. The case will next be heard in a federal appeals court in Richmond, Virginia. Up till now, Trump has suffered several bitter defeats with his proposed policies. In his first major legislative move, Republican lawmakers shot down his effort to repeal Obamacare. It was the latest in a string of major setbacks to have hit his two-month-old presidency. The health care reform, his very first significant legislative proposal, had fallen at the first hurdle in a supposed to be friendly Congress. For sure, the 70-year-old businessman had faltered before - from bankrupt casinos to shuttered hotels. But until now bravado was enough to keep his brand intact, and carry him all the way to the White House.

Now caught in the fiercest spotlight in the world, as president of the United States - there was nowhere to hide. Fittingly perhaps, Trump addressed his failure from behind a desk in the Oval Office. It was in that same spot that Harry Truman kept a sign that encapsulated all the pressures and accountability of an imperial presidency: "The buck stops here."

Trump was not ready to take quite that much ownership, although he did profess to be "a little surprised" by the plan's failure. We got close, he said, as if it mattered. But Trump offered surprisingly little criticism for his brothers-in-arms. That may come when the dust settles down. His criticism of the Democrats - none of whom were ever going to vote for a bill that dismantled Barack Obama's signature health reform - felt almost formulaic.

At the end of the day Republicans control the House of Representatives, the Senate and the White House, they should not have needed Democratic votes. "Trump, it turns out, is not actually able to put together any deal that he wants," wrote Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University, on CNN.com. "In this case, he was the loser."

That leaves Trump, after just two months in office, facing a dilemma that may define the rest of his presidency: can he continue with the bare knuckle, alpha male approach that brought him to the summit of global politics.

His erratic tweets have already called his credibility into doubt, most seriously when he accused his predecessor Obama - without proof - of wire tapping his phones. His approach to policymaking - all about speed, with little consultation - has also shown its limits as his order to curb immigration from some Muslim-majority nations was twice frozen by the courts. Despite threats of retribution and orders to "march or die," more than two dozen Republicans still refused to back what Trump touted as the "greatest" health care plan forcing its withdrawal.

"Donald Trump played a game of chicken with House Republicans. Then he blinked. Bigly," headlined the Washington Post's editorial on the health care debacle. Trump's bluff can be called, after all, and many Republicans who supported him only reluctantly, may now smell blood. And Trump is unlikely to get any relief from Democrats, loath to back a president mired in scandal over his team's links to Russia, even if they backed his proposals. It is unclear whether the septuagenarian could change if he wanted to. Domestic allies and friendly diplomats report that in private Trump shows little mastery of the details needed to push policy forward. In one recent discussion, an ally painstakingly outlined an urgent problem item-by-item, only for Trump to promptly change the subject.

Since US intelligence agencies last year took the unprecedented step of publicly accusing Russia of trying to interfere in the 2016 presidential election in Trump's favor, questions have swirled about whether some in his campaign colluded with Moscow.

At least four separate congressional investigations are underway into Moscow's election meddling. Democrats argue that the interference, in which the Kremlin oversaw a campaign to hack Democratic Party emails that were later leaked, contributed to Hillary Clinton's defeat. The cloud hanging over the White House mushroomed last February when Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned after it emerged that he had misled the White House over meeting Russia's Ambassador in Washington Sergey Kislyak before taking office.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recued himself from any Russia-related inquiries soon after, following the revelation that he also met Kislyak before Trump took office, contrary to session's testimony during his confirmation hearing.

In a high-stakes public hearing in Congress in March, FBI Director James Comey took the extraordinary step of confirming that the agency is investigating whether Trump campaign aides colluded with the Russian effort to influence the election. He also repudiated the president's claim that he was wiretapped by Barack Obama. Both the House and Senate Intelligence Committees will hold more public hearings in the coming weeks.

Also in March, Trump was forced to withdraw an embattled Republican health care bill moments before a vote, leaving his major campaign pledge to dismantle his predecessor's health care reforms unfulfilled.

What other set back the controversial President will suffer in future is uncertain, but it does prove that though Mr. Trump may be a successful billionaire, he is not a good politician and it is not possible to put a round peg in a square hole or vice versa.

