KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rahman on Saturday announced that the party would hold a ‘historic’ protest demonstration against the K-Electric (KE) outside Governor’s House on April 22, whereas just before the big show it would hold demonstrations outside every district office of the company.

He was addressing a press conference here at party’s headquarters Idara-e-Noor-ul Haq.

JI leaders Abdul Wahab, Birjis Ahmed, Dr Usama Razi, Mohammad Ishaq Khan, Younus Burai, Abdur Rasheed, Zahid Askari and others were also present on the occasion.

Naeem said that the party wanted justice for Karachiites, who were suffering at the hands of nexus between NEPRA, KE and government.

Sharing details of the scheduled protests, he informed that protest in District East would be held on April 11 outside the KE office on Shahrah-e-Qaideen; on April 14 demo is scheduled in District West’s Habib Bank SITE area while on April 18 the demonstration would be held in North Karachi’s Haderi area. “Similarly, on April 20, the demonstration would be held at Baber Market in Landhi,” he disclosed. “After the series of protests, a historic protest is scheduled to be held outside the Governor’s House,” he added.

On the occasion Naeem asked the federal and provincial governments to take notice of the irregularities committed by K-Electric and play their role in providing electricity at cheaper rates.

He accused the KE of looting about 200 billion rupees from the citizens. “It is the responsibility of the government to take action against KE’s administration and bring back the looted money,” he emphasised. “The party has launched agitation against KE, NEPRA and the government. We do not want unrest; we do not want to resort to violence, and we do not want to create law and order problems, but we will never surrender,” JI Karachi chief said categorically. Naeem further said that nexus between KE, NEPRA and the government had made the lives of citizens miserable.

“They are cheating the citizens since long while the PPP and MQM have given the power company the licence to carry on its irregularities,” he said, and warned, “JI would not tolerate the loot and plunder of people’s money and continuation of fraudulent practices and would get people their due rights.” JI Karachi chief pointed out that it was only his party that had raised its voice and launched efforts against atrocities of the company.

PSP’s protest for civic

issues into third day

Meanwhile, Pak Sarzameen Party’s (PSP) protest for resolving the issues of Karachi entered its third day on Saturday. Number of people from different walks of life visited the PSP camp set up outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC).

On the third day, PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal, Anis QaimKhani, Anis Advocate, Dr Sagheer Ahmed, Waseem Aftab, Iftikhar Randhawa, Asfaque Mangi and others were present at the camp along with a large number of PSP women workers. Members of different organisations, including former president of Karachi Chamber SITE Association Majeed Aziz, Federation Chamber of Commerce Sohail, Dr Zubair Danish Khan, Hameed Aslam, Artist Wali Sheikh, Fix It founder Alamgir Khan, Anchor Person Mujahid Barelvi, Journalist Bakhtair Ahmed, Member Sindh Bar council Ghulam Rasool, Advocate Sultan Mehmmod, Member of World Islamic Council Allama Azhar Shahidee and others visited the camp and expressed solidarity with PSP leaders.

The party also staged protests in 12 different areas of the city. PSP leaders said that their protest against the Sindh government would spread to different parts of the city in days to come.

The protests were held at Nipa Chowrangi, Numaish, Korangi, Star Gate, Liaquatabad No 10, UP Morr, Five Star Chowrangi, Orangi No 5, Bara Board, Baldia Town, Quaidabad and Regal Chowk.

The protesters were carrying placards and banners in their hands, inscribed with various slogans against the Pakistan People’s Party’s Sindh government.