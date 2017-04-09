KARACHI - The Head of 7-member British parliamentary delegation, Rehman Chishti, while terming Pakistan as a ‘land of opportunities’, has said that the country, particularly Karachi, has a huge economic potential due to plenty of business opportunities available here.

“We are here in Pakistan and Karachi as we believe that Pakistan’s economy is going to become the 20th largest economy in the world by 2030 because of good governance and infrastructure,” he noted while interacting with media on the second day of 14th ‘My Karachi-Oasis of Harmony Exhibition’ here at Expo Center on Saturday.

KCCI President Shamim Ahmed Firpo, KCCI Senior Vice President Asif Nisar, KCCI Vice President Muhammad Younus Soomro, Special Committee for My Karachi Exhibition Chairman Muhammad Idrees and KCCI Managing Committee members accompanied the visitors during their tour to different stalls at the Expo Center.

Chishti, who is Chairman of British Parliamentary Committee on Pakistan, said that the reality about Pakistan was totally different as compared to its perception. “Karachi is safe and the people of Karachi are great,” he added.

He informed that the British prime minister would visit Pakistan within the next few months whereas the British trade minister will also come to the country within the next couple of weeks. “British foreign minister and home minister have already visited Pakistan and our prime minister will also be arriving here as it is our desire to further deepen the existing relations between both the countries,” he said, and added that UK wanted to improve and maximize its trade and investment with Pakistan.

Chishti further said that around 1.1 million Pakistanis living in UK were contributing at every level. “It is our willingness to engage these British Pakistanis for the promotion of trade relations between the two countries,” he added.

To a query regarding UK’s interest in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the British MP said, “We are reviewing the mega project from all angles, and it looks that Britain will benefit by investing in it. CPEC offers great investment opportunities for United Kingdom in all sectors.” He informed that services, goods, banking and tourism were the sectors in which Britain was interested in investing. Meanwhile, hustle bustle resumed at the Karachi Expo Center on the second day of My Karachi Exhibition as massive number of visitors continued to pour in.

Among others, Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Muhammad Saeed, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhter, Consul General of Russia Oleg N Avdeev, Consul General of Sri Lanka HMB Herath, Consul General of Indonesia Dempo Awang Yuddie, Consul General of Thailand Suwat Kaewsook and other dignitaries also visited the exhibition.

They highly appreciated KCCI’s efforts to promote the positive and soft image of Karachi. DG Rangers Sindh Major General Mohammad Saeed, who was accompanied by KCCI former president Siraj Kassam Teli and other prominent businessmen and industrialists during his visit, appreciated BMG and KCCI Management for effectively portraying Karachi and its citizens as peace-loving.

KCCI President Shamim Ahmed Firpo, while commenting on the utility of the exhibition, stated that he had received overwhelming response from people belonging to all walks of life who highly appreciated KCCI’s efforts for organising this lively event which had provided Karachiites an opportunity to spend some good time with their families and shop in a secure environment.

He said that the sapling of My Karachi – Oasis of Harmony, which Siraj Kassam Teli had planted in 2004, had grown into a full-fledged tree and had succeeded in attaining the objective of promoting the positive image of Karachi which could be gauged from the participation of delegations from different countries in the exhibition.

KCCI office-bearers and Managing Committee members remained fully engaged on the second day of the exhibition as well by closely supervising activities in all halls of the Expo Center while stringent security measures had also been taken on the occasion.

A special pavilion for women entrepreneurs, along with other recreational facilities, including a Food Court, Kids Playing Area and Birds & Pets Show outside the Center, were also widely appreciated by the families and they also welcomed the dedicated Designers Lawn Fabric Pavilion, which caught everyone’s attention.