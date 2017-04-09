KARACHI - Malir police on Saturday claimed to have recovered a huge cache of weapons and explosives from the outskirts of the city, dumped allegedly by the worker of MQM-London.

Police on the information provided by an arrested culprit conducted a raid in Ahsanabad locality and recovered dumped weapons from an empty plot in the area. During the raid, police managed to recover 6 SMGs, a sniper gun, a G3 machine gun, pistols, thousand of bullets of different caliber and explosive material. However, it could not nab any suspect.

SSP Malir Rao Anwar said that the recovered weapons and explosive materials belonged to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London’s sector In-Charge Naseem Ajmeri.

Meanwhile, Karachi police spokesperson said that during 35 raids and in an encounter it had arrested 69 suspects from different areas of the city while weapons and narcotics were also recovered from their possession.

Pharmaceutical co, housed in consulate, looted

Meanwhile, a pharmaceutical company housed in the Somalian consulate in Clifton was robbed on Friday night.

The pharmaceutical company is located in a bungalow in Clifton’s Block-5 and is owned by a relative of the honorary consul general of Somalia, a consulate official explained. “The company has provided space to the consulate to run its student affairs section,” he added.

Police told that there were around six to seven robbers who barged into the company and took the guards hostage at gun point. They remained there for a considerable time and took away with them four mobiles phones, as many laptops, one LCD and RS7000, it added. The additional inspector general of Karachi police, AIG Mushtaq Mehr, said that the investigators were after the robbers with the help of footages obtained from the CCTVs installed in and around the premises. He asserted that the robbery was aimed at the company and not at the consulate. Case was yet to be registered till the filing of this news item.

Our Staff Reporter