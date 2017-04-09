KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Senior Deputy Convener Amir Khan has warned against creating hindrances in the way of MQM-P, saying this will increase the sense of deprivation in people.

He was addressing a press conference at party headquarters in PIB colony.

MQM-P leaders, including Zahid Mansoori, Shabir Qaimkhani, Mohammad Hussain and Syed Ameenul Haq were also present on the occasion.

Expressing concern over the arrests of party workers, Amir said that this was the part of law enforcement agencies’ (LEAs) fresh crackdown against MQM-P and they were being held in fake cases.

He recalled that on August 23 last year, MQM-P had announced its disassociation with the London chapter of the party; furthermore it raised “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans on various occasions. “But this did not the stop authorities from taking action against the party and still party’s activists are being arrested,” he bemoaned.

Amir further said that MQM-P, from the day one, had adopted the policy of zero tolerance towards the criminal elements and had even declared that there was no place for such people in the party. “Despite all this, the LEAs, in a fresh round of crackdown, have detained party workers, Asad Iqbal, Mehfooz Ali, Ayub Shah, Mohammad Rauf, Ilyas Hussain, Danish Qureshi, Mohammad Noman, Mohammad Zubair, Shahabuddin, Mohammad Shoail Ghauri, Mohammad Arshad, Isrhad Mohammad Farukh, Siddique Farhan and Zahid, without making their arrests public.

He alleged that these workers had been shifted to an undisclosed location.

The MQM leader was of the view that those taken into custody were educated and had never been involved in any criminal activity.

“It is unfortunate that these people are now being labeled as ‘wanted’. What is the agenda behind all this and why MQM-P is not being given the space to carry on its political affairs,” Amir questioned.

Turning his guns towards the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), led by Mustafa Kamal, he said that a recently launched group was openly operating and forcing the workers to join its ranks. “Some of the party’s parliamentarians stayed abroad as they were facing fake cases, but were in contact with MQM-P leadership. “All of a sudden they returned home and announced to join PSP,” he said, and added, “Who is doing this dry cleaning?”

“PSP is targeting Karachi Mayor Waseem AKhter and making him look controversial,” Amir said, and warned PSP leadership that this ‘tit for tat’ politics would force MQM-P to reveal its land grabbing activities.

To a question, he replied that those who had switched their loyalties from MQM-P to PSP should be asked as to who forced them to do so.

He claimed that MQM-P was united and would secure more seats in the next general elections.