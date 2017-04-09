LARKANA - Larkana police have pulled up its socks against anti-social elements, drug peddlers and other criminal elements. Following the directives of SSP Larkana Umar Tufail, a special team arrested a dozen suspects in the limits of Waleed Police Station on Saturday. According to an official, SHO Waleed Athar Ali Channa conducted a search operation in various localities, including slums, under-construction buildings, houses, hotels, and checked CNICs of the dwellers and other documents during which around one dozen people were held who failed to prove their identities. Police is trying to ascertain their identities. Simultaneously, the police also sealed all entrance and exit points of the area and initiated proceedings against unauthorized motorcycles as a part of a special drive. It impounded 10 motorcycles within 24 hours. The operation was in progress till the filing of the story.