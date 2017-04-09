KARACHI - Professor Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan chairman, has made a prediction about smart classrooms in near future in which robots, not humans, will be teaching the students.

He said this might happen in 10 years time when information would be exclusively available online.

He was addressing the opening ceremony of a two-day mega international conference entitled, ‘Pakistan Computer Society Congress 2017’ via a video link from HEC Secretariat, Islamabad.

The conference has been organised by University of Karachi’s (KU) Computer Science department and IEEE Karachi section at HEJ –ICCBS Auditorium KU.

He said, “We’ve always urged different professors to deliver lectures all around the country at different institutions since the concept of video link has come as a blessing, creating the feelings of proximity in people.”

“We need to bring all sorts of technology within the reach of Pakistani people,” he emphasised while telling that the government too was playing its part in supporting science and technology.

He stood firm on the decision of establishing more and more R& D centers in KU and further said, “We will bring all kinds of technology to Pakistan and this country will never stay a single step behind.”

Prof Dr Atta Ur Rehman, former HEC chairman said those countries which had invested heavily in education are reaping the benefits of education as they have emerged as world’s leading economies after experiencing massive growth in the industrial and scientific sectors.

“The extent of darkness that prevails in the developing countries is apparent from the fact that while 90 Nobel prizes have been awarded to the faculty members of only one university of UK, University of Cambridge, and 32 Nobel prizes have been awarded to just one college of this university, Trinity College, not a single Nobel prize has ever been won by a single scientist from an Islamic country which depicts that we still live in dark ages,” he noted.

Prof Dr Ajmal Khan, VC KU said, “You cannot really live without computers.”

While explaining his nearness to the use of computers, he said that he prioritized to support, invest and improve all kinds of computer technology.

The VC added that in today’s world, “We can’t imagine our lives without computers; contemporary age is of computers and robots will replace human workforce and labour in near future. Rapid developments in the computing and information technology sectors are dramatically boosting growth in the industrial sector, which demands a high intake of competitive researchers, scientists and professionals belonging to computer sciences.”

Strong nations build their own pathways and struggle to achieve their goals no matter how difficult the circumstances are. A complete paradigm shift in our attitude towards achieving our goal of excellence in the field of science and technology is the actual dire need of today.

Earlier, Chairman computer science department KU Dr M Sadiq Khan, Congress secretary, Chair IEEE Computer society Karachi Section took the rostrum for a formal welcome address where he thanked all the guests. He added that the aim of this conference was to bridge gap between academia and computer professionals. The objective is to exchange the art from professionals to students.