Karachi - The fragmentation of the largest political stakeholder of Karachi, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), into MQM-Pakistan, MQM-London and Pak Sarzameen Party has created political space for the party in power in the province, Pakistan People’s Party, which is planning to capitalize on the situation.

During the last two months, several MQM activists, who were earlier part of MQM-L, MQM-P or PSP, have announced to join PPP. Although no major figure from any of these parties has announced to join PPP, at least in Karachi, but the PPP leaders are confident that some big names are waiting for the opportunity to join their party. PPP had also invited former Sindh governor Dr Ishrat ul Ibad to join the party so that he could be used to woo ‘Mohajir’ voters of the city, who once voted for MQM. However, the governor refused to join PPP.

A MQM-L activist, who has recently joined PPP, spoke to The Nation on the condition of anonymity and said that PPP was a better choice for him after split in MQM and continuous raids and arrests of the latter’s activists.

“Continuous raids at the party offices and residences of the activists before August 22 were also a source of concern for us, but the situation after that became more complex and it became difficult for us to remain part of the MQM. Therefore we had two options; either to join PPP or PML-N as both could provide shelter to us,” he said.

He added that even those MQM activists were held, who were not part of violent activities. “Therefore the only option we had was to join the party where we could pursue our political careers without any hesitation,” he argued.

Meanwhile, PPP has not only managed to dent MQM in the metropolis, it has also been able to deal a blow to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and PTI.

PML-N MNA from Kemari Abdul Hakeem Baloch joined PPP, while lately there were reports of former PML-N MPA Irfanullah Marwat joining PPP, which was halted due to reservations by Zardari’s daughters over his alleged role in humiliating two PPP women.

Sardar Jam Karim Jamoot, a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), PPP Shaheed Bhutto leader Muhammad Ali Jamoot from Karachi along with several other activists have also joined PPP in recent days. These efforts ultimately bore fruit when PPP grabbed a provincial assembly seat from Malir in September 2016, which had been left vacant after the resignation of MQM lawmaker Ashfaq Mangi. PPP candidate Murtaza Baloch secured the seat and Bilawal Bhutto visited the area and said that the city would witness PPP emerging as its only representative in the forthcoming general elections.

“The day is not far when people of Karachi will elect PPP candidates with big margins, as it is only the PPP, which is the party of all,” he had commented.

PPP is not only focusing on Urdu speaking areas of the city that were once considered strongholds of the MQM, but its provincial government, led by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, is also focusing on development projects of the city.

The provincial government, on the directives of party’s top leadership, has announced projects worth Rs10 billion for the city in 2016-17 budget.

It has also announced mega projects worth Rs10 billion for the next fiscal year.

The party is also investing in the transport infrastructure of the city and has announced to launch four Bus Rapid Transport Systems that would be completed by 2018, when the general elections are due to be held.

The provincial government is also working on K-IV bulk water supply and S-III sewerage system projects in order to resolve the longstanding issues and water supply and sewerage in the city.

Analyzing the current situation, a professor at Karachi University, Mehboob Hassan, said that political dynamics in the city had changed to a great extent after split in MQM ranks and every political party, be it PPP, PML-N or Jamaat-i-Islami, is trying to have a bigger slice.

“PPP has greater chances to capitalise on the situation as it is the ruling party of the province and could dispense more resources and a confidence to political activists of going freely to run political campaigns,” he opined.

He, however, was of the view that only joining of other party workers was not sufficient. “Instead PPP will have to concentrate on carrying out development activities in the city and assure the Karachiites that it understands needs of the city and has a desire to work for its betterment in future also,” he commented.

“Although the PPP’s government is focusing on development schemes, but it needs to ensure transparency and complete the projects on time,” he said, adding that people of the city still remember mayors from JI and MQM who developed the city and if PPP does the same then it could prove its point of representing everybody without any discrimination.