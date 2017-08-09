KARACHI - A four-member delegation of Pakistan Blind Association (National) led by its general secretary Qari Saad Noor called on to Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Social Welfare Shamim Mumtaz at her office on Tuesday and briefed about their issues.

Talking to delegation, Provincial advisor said that Sindh government was well aware of problems of special persons and taking all efforts to resolve their issues.

She said that recently Sindh government has taken a revolutionary step by enhancing the employment quota of special persons up to 5 percent. Provincial advisor said that she had a number of meetings with private sector for employment of special persons so that they could earn livelihood with respect.

She assured the delegation that special person quota would be implemented in letter and spirit, in this regard; she would also write letters to all the heads of department to implement it in future.

Head of delegation Qari Saad Noor hailed the steps of Sindh government particularly enhancement of special persons quota in government service. He said that their organization was running school up to metric for blinds girls in New Karachi near Power Chorangi and we needed transport facility and funds for up-gradation of computer lab for school.

He also raised the issue of Braille teachers’ employment and said that appointments of Braille teachers’ were not made for long time in government schools and colleges across the province.