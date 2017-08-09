KARACHI - An operational manager of private bank was shot dead in a bid to foil a bank robbery near Noorani Kabab House within the limits of Ferozabad police station on Tuesday afternoon.

A gang armed bandits comprised at least four members entered a local bank branch located near Noorani Kabab House. The robbers first held a lonely security guard hostage at gunpoint and later hostage the entire staff and customers present inside the bank. The bandits looted a cash of worth over Rs600,000 from a cash counter.

Gunmen also killed a bank manager Abdul Rahim Motiwala, 40. He was shot in his head and died on the spot. His body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for autopsy.

Extra contingent of law enforcers reached the site and collected the evidences. Police investigators said that the incident occurred over offering resistance on a robbing bid. “The bank manager was outside a bank when the robbers were fleeing after looting cash from the bank,” explained Jamshed division SP Dr Muhammad Rizwan. “As the manager had seen the robbers while entering a bank, he continued to offer resistance from outside.”

The officer said that the deceased manager also attempted and offered resistance when the robbers were fleeing after committing the robbery. “The manager managed to grabbed the hand of one of the robbers which resulting gunman shot him once to death.

The robbers were clad in Shalwar Kameez and had arrived on a pickup. They just took at least one and a half minutes to complete their swift operation; however, they did not take the CCTV cameras installed at the bank away with them while fleeing.

The police investigators, however, have obtained CCTV footage from a bank and started trying to trace them. “They (robbers) escaped towards the Khudadad Colony,” the officer said. “They are traceable and we are trying to trace them with the help of cameras installed at the routes which the robbers used to escape.”

Deceased manager was a resident of Federal B Area and was a father of three children. His body was later handed over to the family for burial. The case was registered against unidentified persons while further investigation was underway.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh home minister Sohail Anwar Siyal and IGP Sindh Allah Dino Khowaja took notice of the incident and sought report from the police officials concerned about the incident and ordered them to arrest the culprits.

10 suspects arrested

The law enforcement agencies Tuesday claimed to have arrested at least 10 suspects including a worker of the Muhajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi in various raids and operation carried out in different parts of the city.

A worker of MQM-H was arrested by Rangers during a raid in Saudabad area. The suspect arrested was identified as Babar alias TT. Rangers spokesperson said that the suspect having affiliation with MQM-H has been involved in various cases of crime including extortion activities.

Contrary to the Rangers, MQM-H spokesperson disowned the affiliation of the suspect with the party said that Babar TT has never been associated with the party. “We condemns this act of establishing a link of the criminals with the party,” he said. “Instead of disclosing the arrests of our party workers, the criminals are being ‘associated’ with the party.”

Four more suspects were arrested during raids conducted in Zaman Town and Madina Colony areas. The suspects arrested were identified as Danish Ahmed alias Soni, Arif alias Kala, Ibrar alias Zahid and Israrullah. Rangers spokesperson said that the suspects arrested were involved in various cases of robberies and were running a criminal gang. Another suspect who later identified as Mujahid Ali alias Maju was arrested during a raid at Baldia Town area.

Meanwhile, three more suspects were arrested during a raid in Mobina Town area. The arrested suspects included Jannat Gul, Habib Khan and Dilawar Khan. The suspects were involved in various cases of drugs peddling. The Rangers spokesperson also claimed to have recovered arms, ammunitions and narcotics from their possession. They were later handed over to the police for further investigations.