KARACHI - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Human Rights and Special Education Department Rehana Laghari on Tuesday inaugurated country’s first state-of-art government-run ‘Autism Centre and Braille Printing Press’ at Special Education Complex here.

The event was organised by the Special Education Department Sindh at Special Education Complex, Gulistan- e-Johar here to proclaim the milestone and achievements of Sindh Government, said a statement. On this occasion Rehana also distributed Hearing Aids, donated by Human Rights Department, among hearing impaired children and certificates among employees of Special Education Department, who got training of operating Braille Printing Press.

Speaking to the gathering Rehana Laghari commended that Sindh government, by establishing Autism Centre and installing Braille Printing Press, became first which will provide education and training to autistic children not only from province but across the country too and printing books also will be cheaply published.

She referred that noise pollution was one of the biggest issue in our society, becoming causes of losing listening ability and no one among us cared about it at any level.

She further told that civilized societies provided and took special care of their special people by proving good and healthy education, training and making them able for bread-earning opportunities, example of one of those had been set today and this is the priority of Sindh government.

She also announced that Special Education Department proposed and recommended a scheme to get the authentic figure of special children in province, affected with different disabilities.

The event was attended among others by Secretary Special Education

Department, Dr Zulfiqar Shallwani, Secretary Human Rights Department, Dr Tanveer Ahmed Qureshi, Director Human Rights Department Aslam Khoso and a good number of Special Children and their parents.

On this occasion Secretary Special Education Department has announced that parents of autistic children can apply for admission for their children in Autism Centre by now.