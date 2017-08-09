HYDERABAD - The Managing Director Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco) Dr Aamir Ahmed has asked that high ups of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) to ensure hundred percent recovery of outstanding dues with effective control on line losses.

The officers and employees of the organizations should discharge their responsibilities with dedication and devotion and make the HESCO a profitable organization.

Dr Aamir Ahmed emphasised this while speaking at briefing arranged by the Chief Executive Officer Hesco Reham Ali Otho here on Tuesday.

The Managing Director Pepco also underlined the need of setting up more grid stations with new transmission lines in Hesco Region, in order to ensure uninterrupted power supply to over one million consumers.

The Pepco would not tolerate any negligence in respect of the recovery of over Rs. 71 billion outstanding dues as well as increasing rate of line losses and those who found guilty would be dealt according to rules and regulations in strict manner, he maintained.

The Chief Executive Officer Hesco Reham Ali Otho informed him that the rate of recovery of outstanding dues had been increased to eight percent with reduction of 2.1 percent line losses in the region.

He informed that the Hesco submitted cases of over 0.1 million consumers in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of which 1202 cases have been decided. Besides, 29 thousand electric meters have installed against 58 thousand non-registered consumers, he informed and added that HESCO has installed 5KV power transformers in different villages of Jamshoro which resulted in reduction of power theft and increased in revenue in these areas.