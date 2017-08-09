KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi has held another sit-in against the K-Electric, demanding the government to nationalise the power company and launch criminal investigations against the KE high-ups.

A large number of people from all walks of life, as well as representatives of labour bodies and traders associations, participated in the peaceful sit-in, held outside the KE’s IBC office at Shahrah-e-Quaideen, here on Tuesday.

Protesters, carrying placards and banners inscribed with their demands, chanted slogans against the power company. On the occasion, several affectees of the KE shared their ordeals in front of media and the JI leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, JI Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has announced a big march against the after Eid-ul-Azha. He asked the workers to start preparation for the mega march.

He demanded of the authorities to public the agreement between the Abraj Group and the Shanghai Electric. He said that the Abraj Group will have to pay the due amount of Rs 200 billion before change of administration in the KE.

Rejecting the impression that JI’s campaign against KE has slowed down, he said that the JI is an ideological party and will bring this campaign to its logical end. He said that the JI has not been holding protest demonstrations but also approached NEPRA, the judiciary and all other relevant forums.

The JI leader strictly criticized the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Pakistan Peoples Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement and Awami National Party for adding fuel to the miseries of poor people. He said that the day of KE’s atrocities have been numbered. He said that the party would continue to intensify the campaign against the power company.

Particularly charging the PPP, he alleged that the goons of the party chanted slogans in the favour of KE as well as Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto amid the NEPRA hearing on KE tariff.

Addressing the governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair, he said that people do not want presentations but electricity and solution of their electricity related problems.

He reiterated his resolve the KE owners will be chased on each and every forum. He said that the party will not only intensify its protest campaign against the party but would also increased up pressure on the KE through judiciary so as to mitigate the miseries of KE affectees. He said that the ongoing one million petition campaign is aimed at bringing the status-quo to a snag.

He said that among the most burning issues of Karachi has become the KE. He said that the KE has systematically been looting the citizens of the megalopolis. He said that it had been proved that the KE had received more than Rs 200 billion illegally from its customers. He said that unfortunately, all the so-called leading political parties have taken sides with KE administration against the masses.

On the occasion, he announced that the JI would continue to unveil the real face of KE as well as so-called political leaders of this country. He said that the provincial chief minister had already confessed that the KE had failed the government. He added that despite of his position, the chief minister he was unable to take any drastic step against the power company.

He shed light on the crimes of KE in detail. He said that the KE administration, despite all its towering claims, was reluctant to provide any relief to the people of Karachi.

Further talking about the issues of the city, he demanded of the establishment not to hand over the city to killers and criminals. He said that recently 117 samples of tap water were examined, out of which 107 were contaminated, including 32 with human wastes.

JI Karachi leaders Younous Barai, District West Chief Abdul Razzaq and others also addressed the peaceful demonstration.