KARACHI - Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in short term kidnapping in a city and also recovered an abducted doctor from their captivity.

Police officials said that the police acted after a citizen, namely Shahzad informed the police via Police Helpline 15 about the kidnapping of his brother, namely Dr Syed Saeed Akhtar saying that the kidnappers are demanding Rs100, 000 for the release of his brother.

Acting on information, the Gizri police reached Phase IV and found a car of which the kidnappers held the doctor hostage at gunpoint. Police officials said that the doctor and his servant, namely Irfan were kidnapped from their private hospital in Korangi neighbourhood. The culprits despite collecting the Rs100, 000 from the kidnappee’s brother were also demanding more money for his release.

SP Amjad Hayat said that the police arrested all the three kidnappers, namely Shahrukh, Haseebul Hassan and Farhan and also recovered ransom money and a pistol from their possession. The cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway.

Panic grips defence locality

Panic spread out in the Defence locality following the low intensity bomb exploded on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place at Khayaban-e-Badban in Defence Housing Authority within the limits of Darakshan police station. Following the incident, extra contingent of law enforcers including Rangers and police reached the site and inquired about the incident.

Darakshan SHO Ahsan Zulfiqar said that the bomb exploded inside a bungalow owns by a Dr Omar, adding that his wife received minor injuries as the bomb exploded in the courtyard where she was offering prayers.

The officer said that the doctor is about 80 years old and retired. The officer while quoting the initial reports said that at least two armed men riding a motorcycle threw some explosive material which exploded and escaped, however, the police was waiting for the bomb disposal squad’s report to ascertain which explosive material or cracker was used in the attack.

He said that the motive behind the incident has yet to be ascertained as the family had no personal dispute or any kind of threat by anyone. No case has been registered while further investigation is underway.