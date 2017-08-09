KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar has said that action against encroachments is being carried out in different areas of the city for the convenience of citizens.

The road from Hassan Square to Maripur will be made model corridor by removing all sorts of encroachments alongside main road and from pavements. No one will be allowed to establish encroachments upon this road, he held.

This he said while inspecting the push carts, trolleys, cabins, sugarcane juice machine and other things that had been confiscated from a 3-km long area from Lea Market, Machchi Mayani Market, Kharadar and Tower in an operation of the anti encroachments squad on Tuesday. Director land and other officers were also present on this occasion.

The mayor directed the anti encroachments and land department officials to discourage establishment of all sorts of encroachments anywhere in the city. He said the encroachers have shrunk down the roads and closed the pavements for pedestrians which cannot be permitted.

He said the old city area especially the areas like Kharadar, Lea Market, Tower and Machchi Mayani Market where encroachments have already made this impossible for traffic to run smoothly it has now become necessary to take the action against the encroachers and land grabbers. He also appealed to the citizens of Karachi to cooperate in the campaign against encroachments so that we could together make this city a better and well managed place.

Meanwhile, on the directive of Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, services of 151 officials of Charged Parking department have been put under the disposal of senior director veterinary services on temporary basis whereas the posts of 20 inspectors (BS-11) from this list have also been removed from the schedule of establishment of charged parking department and included in the schedule of establishment of MUCT department for ensuing budget of 2017-18.

The post of director Sarfraz Rafiqui Shaheed Hospital, M&H Services Department was also been removed from the schedule of establishment of SRS Hospital and included in the schedule of establishment of MUCT department for ensuing budget of 2017-18. Through another order of HRM department the services of officer Imran Qadeer have been put on the disposal of senior director veterinary services and chairperson union council 18, DMC South, Mariyum Qureshi has been appointed as focal person for coordination committee.