KARACHI - Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has shared a list of its units and sector offices with Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair in order to reopen party offices, sources said on Tuesday.

The development came as the part of the agreement made at the instant when Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) delegation led by Governor Sindh reached MQM-P headquarter to get support for Khaqan Abbasi at time of his election for the slot of Prime Minister in National Assembly. In return of its support for the PML-N premier candidate Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the Mutahida Qaumi Movement is all set to take back favour in the face of opening of party’s closed offices in Karachi.

The announcement is due to be made after the prime minister’s visit to Karachi, which he had announced in his first speech at the National Assembly.

Since the Rangers led operation in the metropolis, the party’s unit and sector offices were closed, mainly due to their presence at the government land.

According to sources within the party, a list of 126 unit offices and 50 sector offices were submitted to Governor Sindh for their reopening.

According to sources, the proposal was mulled over at the top level meetings of both the parties in Karachi and Islamabad while it also got assent from the top PML-N leadership as the MQM-P had not demanded any ministries in return for the favour and rather opted for free political activities and re-opening of its offices.

The prime minster had further strengthened these reports in this first speech in the national assembly where he assured that federal government will fulfill all its obligations including developing Karachi, and a huge sum of Rs 21 billion may well be in pipeline for new and on-going projects for the economic capital of the country.

Furthermore, MQM-P also negotiated this offer with the PPP, however, it only opted for giving free hand from police but refrained from giving surety on the behalf of other law enforcing authorities.

Meanwhile, Awami National Party (ANP) Shahi Syed responding to the development said that the secret agreement finalised between federal rulers and MQM-P increased concern among political circles as reopening of the illegal offices of a political party could put the peace of city on stake.

Shahi Syed who is party Sindh chapter chief said that after long time efforts and sacrifices of the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) the peace of the city was maintained. Whereas, offices of a political party that was constructed illegally were razed and no go area impression was eliminated. What exactly the message rulers were forwarding to the LEAs and security agencies, he questioned.

He said that ANP leadership earlier in year 2007 pointed out about MQM founder Altaf Hussain interference in affairs of Karachi and running the peace of city. And once again attempts were being made to disturb the peace of Karachi which was maintained after a long time, he added.

Shahi said that a political party that was alleged to run terrorists activities for its illegal offices was yet again given space to complete its nefarious agenda by reopening its offices with the support of PML-Nawaz ruling government.

Similarly, JI Karachi Chapter Hafiz Naeemur Rehman few days ago in a press conference pointed out about the secret deals of MQM-P and PML-Nawaz. He rejected the federal government development budget of Rs22 billions and asked the rulers to own Karachi along with a demand to increase the amount to Rs500 billion.