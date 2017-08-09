QAZI AHMED - At least six people including two women and two children of a same family were dead and three others received injuries in Kazi Ahmed as a passenger bus rammed into a motorcycle rickshaw on Tuesday.

As per details, a passenger coach was going to Sukkur from Karachi when reached near Chandio Petorl Pump Kazi Ahmed, it collided with motorcycle rickshaw as a result six people including women, children were died while five other people received injuries. Deceased and injured people belonged to same family of Kazi Ahmed city.

Area police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Qazi Ahmed hospital and injured for medical treatment from where the bodies were handed over to their heirs and injured were admitted to Qazi Ahmed hospital where the condition of the injured was said to be out of danger.

Bodies identified as rickshaw driver Mehar Solangi, Gull Bebi, Solangi, Marium Solangi, children Shah Zeb Solangi and Shazia Solangi and Yousuf Solangi, while Fatima Solangi died in way to hospital. The injured are including Khalida, Sahiba, Zahidan, Ejaz and Parveen Solangi.

According to reports, coach driver managed to escape leaving his coach beside road side.

Further investigation is underway till this story was filed.