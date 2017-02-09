MIRPURKHAS - Out of total 400 closed primary schools in district Mirpurkhas, academic activities have resumed at around 143. It is hoped that ultimately all the closed schools would be reopened due to the efforts of education department. “The transfers and postings of teachers and non-payment of salaries had created hurdles in the reopening of schools,” said district focal person Zulfikar Ali Bhatti, while talking to media persons here at a local press club on Wednesday. He claimed that he had enrolled over a thousand girls and boys in schools. He further said that there were over 200 primary school buildings in the district, which were in dilapidated condition, and any untoward incident could happen anytime. “We have submitted a report to the higher authorities for the immediate repair of these damaged buildings,” he informed. He also urged the secretary education to allocate a special budget for the repair of these buildings in order to save the precious lives. He demanded the Sindh chief minister, provincial minister for education and secretary education to take immediate notice of the matter, save the lives of the students and teachers by releasing the required funds.