Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved establishment of Sindh Curriculum Authority and recruitment of 6,000 teachers purely on merit to make 2,000 closed schools operational again.

He was presiding over a meeting here at the CM House on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Education Jam Mehtab Dahar, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon and others.

The secretary education, while briefing the chief minister, said that there were 5384 closed schools in the province, out of which 4,123 were viable and could be made functional again.

“In the light of education emergency, 1461 schools have been reopened,” he added. The chief minister gave the education department the target of reopening 2000 schools by the end of March, and allowed the recruitment of 6,000 teachers for the purpose.

He categorically said that recruitments be made purely on merit, adding there would be no comprise on it.

“I want these schools open by the end of March so that a new target to improve the education system in the province could be set,” he added.

Talking about the curriculum, the chief minister said that he had gone through the text books of different classes; right from primary to middle. “I am sorry to say I am not satisfied with its content and quality,” he said, and added that the curriculum must be in accordance with the latest requirements and standards.

He also okayed the establishment of Sindh Curriculum Authority to redesign the curriculum, keeping in view the standards being practiced in other provinces and countries like Sri Lanka and then train the teachers. “There is a dire need to redesign the curriculum and the teaching skills must be based on latest teaching trends and techniques being practiced in other countries,” Murad said, and added, “Education is the only key to success; therefore my government is giving it a top priority.”

When the CM was told that that some schools were overstaffed while others were understaffed, he imposed a ban on the transfers/postings of teachers and directed the education minister to make sure that teachers were transferred only when there was a proper justification for that. “You have to rationalise school-specific requirements of teachers and utilise extra staff where there services are required,” he instructed.

Education Minister Jam Mehtab Dahar said that he was constantly visiting schools so that the educational activities could be improved.

He said that he had drawn up a transfer/posting policy which he would send to the chief minister for approval.

Appreciating the efforts of education department for making 1261 schools functional again, Murad directed the minister to also increase basic facilities at all schools. “I have personally seen that most of the schools lack basic facilities like washrooms, compound wall, water supply/hand pumps and such others,” he said, and added, “These arrangements must be made from the funds available under the Missing Facilities Programme.” He reminded that only restarting academic activities at schools was not enough, “But we have to develop a proper educational atmosphere to be enjoyed by students as well as teachers,” he asserted.

Murad said that he was working to build a state-of-art teachers’ academy so that training could be imparted to the teachers on modern lines; namely new teaching techniques, communication skills and educational psychology.

He directed the education minister to compile a detailed report on the repair and maintenance of school buildings, enrolment of students, drop out ratio, out- of-school children so that future strategy could be evolved.

Meanwhile, the newly-posted Consul General of Iran Ahmed Mohammadi and Australian High Commissioner (HC) Margaret Adamson called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah separately. They discussed the issues of mutual interest relating to improvement in cultural, trade and commercial ties.

The CM told the Australian High Commissioner that he had a plan to hold next Pakistan Super League in Karachi for which Australian team would be invited.

The HC assured him of her support in this connection.