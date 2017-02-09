Kandhkot - Mustaqbil Pakistan (MP) Party Chairman Engineer Nadeem Mumtaz Qureshi has said that the law of jungle prevails in the country as the criminals are not punished as per law.

Speaking to the members of Workers Core Committee here on Wednesday, he said that the main reason for increase in the problems of Pakistan was bad governance and rampant corruption. “There is no rule of law here,” he lamented. He added that the law-enforcement agencies, especially police, had completely failed to nab the criminals, and because of that the crime rate has gone up with the passage of time.

“The law and order situation is very pathetic, which is also due to the fact that people with influence go unpunished while the poor are punished,” he regretted. He stressed the need for protecting the rights of citizens and ensuring law and order situation as envisaged by the constitution.

“It is the responsibility of the state to fulfill its responsibility and ensure protection of the rights of citizens,” he pointed out.

He lauded the workers of Pakistan Mustaqbil Party for their dedication and hard work in their respective areas.

Party’s District President Abdul Latif Golo, Vice President Sher Mohammad Bajkani, Dilbar Sohryani and others were also present on the occasion.