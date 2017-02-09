KARACHI - Consul General of Switzerland Philippe Crevoisier has said that although potential existed but efforts must be made to improve the perception and image of Pakistan in order to transform this potential into a success story.

Talking to the office-bearers of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) on Wednesday, the Swiss consul general said, “In order to attract more Swiss businesses and investment to Karachi, efforts should be made to concentrate on improving the perception about the security situation of Karachi and the overall image of Pakistan which is of big importance.”

KCCI President Shamim Ahmed Firpo, Senior Vice President Asif Nisar, Vice President Muhammad Younus Soomro and Managing Committee members were also present on the occasion.

Philippe pointed out that Switzerland had been in Pakistan since its existence and many Swiss companies were successfully doing business here in Karachi. “We are being represented not only in Islamabad, but also in Karachi which is a very good sign,” he said, and added, “Although the existing investment and trade statistics between the two countries are encouraging, but still not up to the mark, which have to be improved but this is not going to be an easy task.”

The Swiss consul general informed that Switzerland’s industry was comprised of 80 percent SMEs, which were well-organised, and these were looking forward to enhance their exports to new markets but unfortunately, Pakistan was not on the priority list; mainly due to the negative perception. He said that Karachi had a huge potential for Swiss companies and it was a good sign that many businessmen from Karachi were also eager to do business with Switzerland.

Earlier, while welcoming the Swiss Consul General, KCCI President Shamim Ahmed Firpo said Pakistan and Switzerland had always enjoyed cordial, friendly and multi-faceted ties.

“It is heartening to note that Switzerland is ranked 5th in terms of foreign direct investment in Pakistan and is a reliable trading partner,” he said, and added, “Many Swiss companies operating in Pakistan are engaged in different sectors including energy, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, catering, cigarette manufacturing, food, telecommunication, quality testing, machinery and construction material which the business community warmly welcomes.” However, he hastened to remind that there were many other important sectors also that offered lucrative opportunities. “Hence, exploring opportunities in these sectors should also be considered by Swiss companies,” he underscored. The KCCI president noted that during FY 2015-16, Pakistan exported goods of worth $65 million to Switzerland as against exports of $94 million during the same period in the preceding year; showing a decline of 31 percent which needs attention. “The imports from Switzerland increased by 13.5 percent during FY16 after totaling at $736 million as compared to $648 million a year earlier,” he said, and added, “The trade balance is therefore heavily tilted in favour of Switzerland.”

He was of the view that potential existed for Swiss businessmen to invest in Pakistan on 100 percent equity basis or as partners with local industrialists.