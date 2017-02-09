KARACHI - Scores of nurses continued their strike here on Wednesday outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) for acceptance of their demands.

Nurses had gone on a strike on Tuesday across the province to register their protest over the non-acceptance of their demands. Now it is into its second day and has badly affected the working at hospitals.

The ongoing protest has worsened the situation in the patient care units of Karachi Municipal Corporations (KMC) run hospitals.

Patients coming to Out-Patient Department (OPD) and those admitted badly suffered due to the absence of nurses.

The situation was no different at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC), Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK), National Institute of Child Health (NICH) and other hospitals where the patients and their attendants had to endure lots of hardships.

It was also reported that hundreds of scheduled surgeries were postponed across the province subsequent to the strike.

It is pertinent to mention here that Joint Nurses Action Committee, boycotting the duties across Sindh, has put forward the demands that include timely promotions, risk allowance, health allowance, dress allowance and pay scales.

Comparing the state of nurses with that of their counterparts in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the committee has complained that nurses in Sindh are deprived of facilities, mainly timely promotions and allowances.

On Wednesday, the Sindh’s Joint Nurses Action Committee staged a sit-in outside the KPC.

The protesting nurses chanted slogans against the provincial government and vowed to continue the protest till the acceptance of their demands.

They were also carrying placards and banners, inscribed with their demands. Moreover, six members of the committee, including Abdul Wahid Rind, Aijaz Kaleri, Gul Naaz, Erum Shaad, Badaruddin and Mir Mashooq Ali, continued their hunger strike on the second day as well.

Speaking to the media men, Young Nurses Association (YNA) Sindh President Aijaz Ali Kaleri demanded the chief minister, health minister and secretary health to accept the genuine demands of nurses within 24 hours or else the scale of protests would expand.

Provincial Nurses Association, Karachi

President Salamti Khokhar demanded the government to increase the stipend, mess allowance, uniform allowance, high-risk allowance of nursing students and call Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting for the promotion of nurses to higher grades.

During the protest, Sindh Health Additional Secretary Dr Baqir Naqvi reached the KPC.

Later, a three-member delegation, comprising Aijaz Ali Kaleri, Gul Naaz and Heera Lal, went to the Heath Department in Sindh Secretariat to meet with Sindh Heath Secretary.