NAWABSHAH - Postgraduate doctors working in Peoples Medical University Hospital have staged protest demonstration and took out rally for acceptance of their demands here on Wednesday. The rally commenced from People's Medical hospital and terminated at Nawabshah Press Club.

Addressing the rally participants Post Graduating Dr Ahmed Ali said that Sindh Government has raised the salary of Young doctors to Rs 65000 while half of the 90 Post Graduating Doctors serving in hospital are getting just Rs.20000 and other are serving at zero salary.

He said that young doctors are alternate to senior doctors as the senior doctors leave the wards after morning routine visit while junior and trainee doctors provide medical assistance to admitted patients. The doctors later demanded justified remuneration or they would be constrained to stage protest sit-in in front of Chief Minister House.