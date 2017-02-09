KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) on Wednesday claimed to have arrested outlaws, including sectarian killers, in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the metropolis.

At least four criminals were arrested during targeted raids conducted in Landhi, Baldia and Orangi Town.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the arrested also included sectarian target killers and a member of a militant wing of a political party.

Rangers claimed to have recovered arms and ammunitions from the possession of the accused. Paramilitary troops also conducted targeted raids in Shah Faisal Colony, Jamshed Town and Lyari. Rangers spokesperson said.

that six criminals were arrested during the raids, and added that two members of a militant wing of political party, one gangster from Lyari and one extortionist were among those arrested.

Rangers also claim to have recovered weapons from their possession.

The suspects were shifted to undisclosed location for further questioning.