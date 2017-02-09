KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the system of accountability and justice in the country will no more be the same after judgment by the Supreme Court in the Panama leaks case.

He said that regardless of the fact that whatever decision the court would give, one thing was certain that in future no chief executive of the country would ever think about corruption because of the hearing of Panama leaks case by the Supreme Court. The PTI chairman was addressing a press conference here at the residence of Provincial President of the party Dr Arif Alvi.

PTI other leaders, including Asad Umar, Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Firdaus Shamim Naqvi, Khurram Sher Zaman, Jamal Siddiqui, Dawa Khan Sabir, Humayun Mandokhail, were also present on the occasion.

Khan said, “I stand to gain nothing from the outcome of this case. This, in fact, is the case of 20 million Pakistanis. It is the accountability of those rulers who stole the money collected from 20 million people in taxes.” “I am hopeful about the outcome of the case, and it would be the victory of the whole country; not just me or PTI,” he clarified.

He further said that the case not only pertained to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, but it was the accountability of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family. “Members of PML-N are defending their party head just to prove their loyalty towards him and save themselves from any corruption charges,” Imran alleged. Replying to recent statements made by Khawaja Saad Rafique and Rana Sanaullah, the PTI chairman said both PML-N leaders were threatening the Supreme Court, but this time they would not be able to attack its building along with goons. “If PML-N wins elections, this doesn’t mean that its leadership is allowed to indulge in corruption,” Imran said, adding that the corrupt rulers, after usurping billions of dollars belonging to the nation, now wanted to satisfy it by building motorways.

“No matter how many projects the government inaugurates, it has to be held accountable for its corrupt deeds,” Imran said categorically.

Sharing his views on the recent appointment of Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, Imran said that criterion with PML-N for appointing any person to an important post was not based on his or her qualifications or good attributes, but it depended on his or her loyalty to the Sharif family.

He added that it saddened him that an intelligent man, who knew about the corruption of the premier and his family, kept defending him and now has been made the governor of the province.

Khan further said that eventually, corruption in the country affected Karachi, as it had a major share in the country’s revenue. “But corruption has dented this utility of the city,” he regretted.

He went on to add that the city had been badly affected by corruption and bad law and order situation. “During the times when I used to play cricket, there were lots of cricket grounds in Karachi, but all of them have vanished now as they have fallen prey to China Cutting,” Khan reminisced.

He further said that it was the basic facility that state must provide to the youth, but when he was viewing the city from the aeroplane, he spotted very few grounds or parks.

He added that the Sindh government allocated huge amount of budget for solid waste disposal, but there was a lack of interest that had turned the city into a garbage dump.

The PTI chairman further said that it was a great dilemma that 40 percent of people in Sindh were forced to drink water mixed with sewage, a metropolitan city, with largest share in revenue is crying for water, but the government is only enjoying its powers for personal benefits.He said that how could the government focus on good governance since the rulers had all their assets abroad, including their businesses. “All party heads prefer to live abroad and do not visit the country very often, which shows how much they are interested in the development of their own country,” he noted.

Talking about his party in Karachi, Khan said that he accepted that he could not give much attention to the city as he was earlier busy in the grand sit-in in 2014, and now was busy in Panama leaks’ hearing. “Once the case is over, I will give my full attention to the city and we have also started working in the city for the General Elections of 2018,” he assured. To a question about MQM, Imran said that MQM’s ethnic politics separated Karachi from the national politics. “However, now MQM’s own policies have been drowned by its own policy based on ethnic ideology,” he said and added that Karachi belonged to PTI.

“People of Karachi only support those who will pull them out of the shackles of multiple mafias operating in the city,” he concluded.