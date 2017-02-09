KARACHI - Vowing to resolve the issues of Karachi, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Wednesday announced to form ‘Karachi Advisory Council’ intended to determine and address the grievances of the port city.

He said that competent and talented people from all walks of life would be added in the council and efforts would be made for the possible solution of the issues confronting the most populated city of the country.

Siraj expressed these views while addressing a press conference here at party headquarters Idara Noorul-Haq.

JI Sindh chief Mirajul Haq Siddiqui, Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Muzzafar Ahmed Hashmi, Birjees Ahmed, Dr Usama Razi, Abdul Wahab, Zahid Askari were also present on the occasion.

Drawing attention towards various issues of Karachi, Siraj said that keeping in view the current miserable situation of the port city, JI had decided to form “Karachi Advisory Council” and it would be operational soon and talented people would be running it with the aim to bring betterment in Karachi.

He said that Karachi being the economical hub of the country held a key position, but it was unfortunate that the rulers were ignoring the mega city for decades. “The city has turned into a garbage dump, while the people are even deprived of their basic utilities,” he added.

JI leader said that citizens, traders, industrialists were disturbed due to the overbilling by a private utility company while the Bengalis and those migrated from East Pakistan and even Pakhtoons were not allowed to get Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs).

“NADRA, instead of facilitating people, has blocked citizens’ CNICs over various unjustified reasons,” he complained. He said that PPP’s Sindh government had announced 90 thousands government vacancies in various departments earlier, but nothing had been seen on the ground yet.

Siraj demanded the provincial rulers to immediate initiate the process of appointment in various departments on merit instead practicing corruption.

He said that justice with the people of Karachi was the only way to bring people out of the miserable situation while bias and inequality always led to a clash among people. He also vowed to raise the issue of the Karachi on Senate’s floor. Talking about the Panama leaks case, Siraj said the party was struggling for a corruption free Pakistan and during this movement the case of Panam leaks surfaced that includes the name of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family. “The nation has its eyes fixed on the decision of the Supreme Court in this case, and I hope that justice would be done in this regard,” he added.

He further asked the government to take JI into confidence over the issue of military courts.