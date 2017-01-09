MIRPURKHAS - Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Arif Alvi has said the party is resolute to fight against corruption under the leadership of Imran Khan, and is hopeful that soon it will meet success.

He further said that the case of Panama leaks was in the apex court, and hoped that very soon the court would pronounce its verdict in the favour of people of Pakistan.

He was speaking at PTI’s workers convention here at Siaal colony on Sunday. The convention was attended by hundreds of workers, office- bearers besides ordinary citizens.

Earlier, when Alvi, accompanied by PTI Joint Secretary Aneesa Waliullah and Hyderabad Region President Khawand Bux Jehjo, arrived at the venue, he was given a warm reception by hundreds of workers and office-bearers.

Alvi further said that Panama leaks case was not PTI’s’ creation. “The case in fact pertains to the welfare of Pakistani masses,” he clarified.

He alleged that Asif Zardari had broken corruption records in Sindh, and on the other hand Mian Nawaz Sharif had invested money looted from the nation in the whole world and stressed the need for accountability of both the leaders. “We, along with the masses, will not allow them to usurp the money of nation,” he vowed.

He further said that Imran Khan was ready to visit Sindh to launch mass contact campaign, and that membership drive in the province would start this month.

He also did not feel shy from claiming that PTI would make its government in Sindh after 2018 elections.

He asked the workers to be united and spread the message of Imran from door to door.

Joint Secretary Aneesa Waliullah said that she was the daughter of Sindh. “We will soon reach out to the mothers and sisters of the province with a view to communicate to them the message of Imran,” she said, and added that time had come to bring changes in Sindh politics.

She said that strict accountability was awaiting the rulers of Sindh.

Others who spoke at the convention included Khawand Bux Jehjo, District President Mirpurkhas, Noor Muhammad Sial, Vice President Tauseef Malik, General Secretary Zaki Khan and Senior Vice President Rashid Rajput.