Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep concern over the reported kidnapping of a human rights activist, Professor Salman Haider from Islamabad and has demanded his immediate recovery.

“Disappearance of a human rights activist from country’s capital has laid bare the harrowing depth of insecurity in Islamabad streets during PML-N's government and itsInterior Ministry," he added.

The PPP chairman urged for safe and sound recovery of Professor and action against those involved in his kidnapping.

He said citizens going missing without any clue and government's lackluster attitude towards their disappearances spoke in volumes of its injustices to both people and the country.