KARACHI - A man killed two alleged bandits and wounded two others at Khalid bin Waleed Road within the remits of Jamshed Quarter police station.

Police said that armed bandits were busy robbing people sitting at a tea stall near Norani Kabab Hotel, Shahrah-e-Quaideen when a citizen, having a licensed pistol, challenged them.

“During an exchange of fire both bandits sustained bullet wounds and died on way to a hospital,” police spokesperson said, adding, “Two passersby were also wounded in the incident and were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) where doctors termed their condition stable, while bandits were identified as Ghazi Khan and Kamran.”

Police said it also recovered weapons from the possession of bandits as well as the looted amount and valuables.

It added eyewitnesses were being questioned for gathering more information while the bodies of dacoits had been shifted to the morgue after autopsy.