KARACHI - Several activists of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) and Awami National Party (ANP) on Sunday joined the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) after their meeting with Senator Saeed Ghani, adviser to the Sindh chief minister on labour.

The announcement was made at a press briefing after the meeting. Those who joined the PPP were Saqib Umar and Kamran Siddiqui of the PSP; Maulana Khair Hussain, Maulana Nusrat Ali and Maulana Sajjad of the MWM; Muhammad Ismail, Zain Raza, Ahmed, Nazish, Kashif and Abdul Majid of the MQM and Zaheer Ahmed and Saddam of the ANP.

Speaking on the occasion, Saeed Ghani said that a large number of people wanted to join the PPP. “Important figures of some political parties will also make announcements about joining the PPP soon,” he said. He said the PPP wanted to take all stakeholders along for progress and prosperity of the city.

Responding to MQM leaders’ call for division of the Sindh province, Ghani said that they should first take control of Nine Zero and then think about division of the province. He said that courts should dispense justice to people in due course of time because delay in justice would tantamount to denial of justice.

Ghani said that many more members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would join the PPP soon. He said, “Bogus cases have been lodged against former minister for petroleum Dr Asim Hussain.” He said, “Hundreds of people were pledging their allegiance to the PPP. The PTI will lose many of its members soon.”

Ghani said, “The people were joining PPP because they wanted development in Karachi. He complained, “Hearings of cases against Dr Asim were being subjected to unnecessary delay.” “Justice delayed is justice denied,” he said.

Ghani said the federal government and Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan were behind fake cases against the former federal minister. He said, “Courts are independent and thus should hear the cases without any delay.”

CM MURAD CALLS ON DR ASIM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday met former petroleum minister Dr Asim Hussain who is under treatment at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

The chief minister inquired after Dr Asim and discussed issues of mutual interest with him.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari had also met Dr Asim on Saturday for the third time since his return to the country on December 23.

Dr Asim Hussain is currently in custody over corruption allegations, misuse of power and causing loss to the national exchequer, and facilitating treatment of terrorists at his private hospitals. He was arrested in August 2015.

The PPP has maintained that the cases are politically motivated and that Dr Asim is being treated unfairly. Zardari has said that he hopes that Dr Asim will be freed soon.

Dr Asim suffered a paralysis attack in October 2016 after which he was admitted to Jinnah Hospital. Later, he was shifted to the cardiovascular institute on December 19 where he has been under treatment ever since.

ZARDARI, BILAWAL’S DECISION TO CONTEST ELECTIONS HAILED

Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Moula Bakhsh Chandio has said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s decision to return to the parliament has caused a panic in the camps of opponents.

He said this during a media briefing on the occasion of “Chiragh-e-Jamhuriat” programme where PPP workers lit 10,000 lamps.

Chandio said, “I am thankful to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for appointing me to a key position in the party. I will try my best to come up to party leaders’ expectations and serve the party till my last breath.”

He said the PPP was the only party, which assigned such high positions to party workers. He said the PPP was a party of martyrs and it had played a vital role in reinforcing and restoring democracy. He said that now the people of Pakistan would decide whether they wanted politics of extortionists or politics of peace. He said land grabbers believed that everyone was like them. He said, “We feel the fear of our opponents and the cause of their panic.”

Chandio said the PPP had decided at a meeting of its Central Executive Committee that it would hold intra party elections. An electoral committee was constituted and nomination papers were filed. He said the PPP was not a drawing room party; it was a party of masses and workers were its backbone.