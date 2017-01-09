KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Firdous Shamim Naqvi has said the political situation of the country bears out that 2017 will be the year of general elections.

He said the PTI believed that change would be seen in the local government system in Sindh and Karachi after the elections.

The PTI leader stated this while addressing a press conference at Insaf House Karachi on Sunday. MPA Khurram Sher Zaman, Sardar Abdul Aziz, Dawa Khan Sabir, Usman Kohistani, Shahnawaz Jadoon and others were also present on the occasion.

Naqvi said that his party’s Karachi chapter was being reorganised at the union council and ward level and this process would be completed soon as per directions of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. He said the PTI got a very short time for preparation for the last general elections but it secured more than 800,000 votes in the port city alone. “We are focusing on the next general elections and the PTI Karachi has formed a parliamentary board consisting of 17 members to finalise candidates for the elections ahead of time. Those interested in party tickets can submit their applications till January 31,” he said.

About Karachi mayor’s cleanliness campaign, Naqvi said that Wasim Akthar’s 100-day campaign had failed miserably. About a year has passed and Karachi has not been given a plan to resolve municipal issues, he said. The city has turned into a garbage dump, roads are broken and there is no proper sewerage system. It seems no one is here to win the economic hub of the county, Naqvi said. He said the MQM-Pakistan had no plan for Karachi and they were misguiding people.

“Coming out on roads with brooms in their hands will do no good. A proper and effective plan is needed for this purpose,” he said. He said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had announced after taking charge of his office a few months ago that he would resolve the issues facing Karachi within 90 days. He said these 90 days had passed and there was no sign of betterment in the city. He said the provincial government was busy in minting money through corrupt practices and neglecting the issues such as ghost employees in government departments.

To a question, Khurram Sher Zaman said the PTI was against the status quo and struggling to eliminate corruption and dictatorial rule. He said that many of the political parties were part of this outdated and rotten system, which was the main reason for destruction of the city. He said that PTI workers believed in the ideology of Imran Khan and stood shoulder to shoulder with him.