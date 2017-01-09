KARACHI - Islamic movements across the world are moving forward and showing achievements despite hardships and problems.

These views were expressed by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan leader and Director Current Affairs Abdul Gaffar Aziz.

He was addressing JI’s convention held here on Sunday at its headquarters Idara Noor-e-Haq.

He said that Islamic movements from Egypt to Kashmir were facing tough times. “Their members are being targeted, executed, subjected to worst torture and being pressed against the wall by the state machinery,” he said, and added, “Despite all these major issues, the movements are gaining momentum.”

The JI leader further said that longing for the freedom of the holy land of Palestine was almost a common feature in the Islamic movements across the world.

He added that hundreds of patients in the hospitals of Gaza had died due to blockade imposed by Israel.

He said that Islamic movement of Egypt had also very strong roots in masses. “Israel assassinated Zawaheri in a remote area of Tunis because he was urging people to take part in the freedom struggle of Gaza,” he added.

Talking about Syria, he said that at least 500,000 people had been killed in Syria during the last five years.

He further said that global powers had introduced several armed groups in the country to support the country’s leadership.

He further said that conspiracies were being hatched against Turkey to isolate her in the global community.

Speaking on the occasion JI Karachi chief Engineer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rahman said that JI would continue to raise voice against injustices and for the oppressed Muslims across the world.

He further said that the party had been struggling hard for the provision of rights to people and vowed that the struggle would pick up in near future.