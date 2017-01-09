KHAIRPUR - Khairpur police recovered three persons, including a kid, from captivity on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference at his office, ASP City Imran Mirza said that police stopped a car at Therhi bypass and arrested Abdul Wahab and Achar and recovered five-year-old Muhammad Faraz Arain, belonging to Rahimyar Khan, from their captivity.

Faraz had been kidnapped three months ago. Police also recovered one TT pistol and five cartridges from the possession of kidnappers.

The ASP further told that SHO Piryaloi stopped a suspected car, and managed the recovery of two persons, Muhammad Jibran Sheikh of Hingo Raja and Muhammad Yaqoob Ujjan of Gambat, while their captors ran away from the spot.

He added that the kidnapped persons were waiting for conveyance at a point near Sukkur, when they were picked up at gunpoint.

He further informed that as per information provided by Kot Diji police, police raided a hideout near Kot Diji and arrested proclaimed offenders Kauro Kandhro and Hazoor Bux Kandhro and recovered two TT Pistols and eight cartridges from each of them.

“The arrested persons were wanted in heinous crimes like murders, kidnappings and attacks on police,” the ASP explained.