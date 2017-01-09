KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Farooq Sattar has said that the party has prepared a summary for seeking powers for local government (LG) elected representatives in five departments.

He expressed the hope that the summary would not be rejected in the light of law.

He was briefing the media men after announcing the start of reconstruction of streets in Korangi’s Union Council-6 Saudabad here on Sunday.

District Korangi Chairman Nayar Raza, UC-6 Chairman Riazuddin, Vice Chairman Mohammad Laiq and others were also present on the occasion.

Sharing details of the projects, the MQM convener said this was one of the rapid development projects that would bring relief to the masses as during 100 days, around 400 streets of the area would be rebuilt and the work would conclude on March 15, 2017.

He said the party had boosted its morale by holding a successful public gathering at Nishtar Park, and it had accelerated its political activities with the view to provide facilities to people of the city. “We have entered 2017 with a new spirit, and are focusing to make Karachi the cleanest city of Asia along with the durable development work,” he added.

The MQM leader further said that the campaign included rebuilding of roads, improving water and sewerage lines, cleanliness work, maintenance of schools dispensaries and others.

However, he clarified that objective of the campaign was not to cleanse the entire city within 100 days, but dumps in at least 20 UCs would be removed.

“In order to ensure the disposal of garbage on a daily basis, trackers would be installed in vehicles and monitoring would be done,” he added.

He appealed to the masses to cooperate with the LG representatives and play their role for the success of the campaign.

He asked people not to dispose of garbage on the streets and corners.

He hoped that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah would not be able to reject the summary in the light of the law.

“We don’t need any legislation regarding the LG, if the CM Sind adopts a positive gesture,” said Sattar adding that powers could be transferred to the LG elected representatives without making legislations. Talking about the shortage of water in the city, he said the measures were being taken to ensure its equitable distribution. He called for giving authority of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) to Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar.