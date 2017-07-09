JACOBABAD - Police arrested two narcotics smugglers besides recovering 48kg of hashish during routine checking near Allah Abad police picket here at Jacobabad bypass, in the limits of Karim Bux Police Station on Saturday.

Arbelo Bhangwar, Karim Bux Police Station SHO, in a conversation with this correspondent, said that police during routine checking signaled a car, coming from Balochistan, and bearing registration number, ADM 835, to stop, but the driver, instead of applying brakes, tried to escape. “Police chased the car and managed to stop the car. During search of the car, police seized 48kg of Charas from secret cavities of the car and arrested two persons, Abdul Manan and Muhammad Younis, both Brohi by caste, residents of Quetta,” the SHO said, and added, “Investigation into the case has been initiated.” Besides that police lodged a case [43/2017] on the complaint of the SHO on behalf of the state under section 9/c PPC.

Further investigation was underway till the filing of this story.