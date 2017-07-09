KHAIRPUR - A businessman of Faisalabad was kidnapped along with his driver on Saturday. His car was found abandoned at Baberloi bypass.

According to details, Muhammad Nadeem of Faisalabad (Punjab) had arrived here along with driver Qaisar Ali two day ago and was staying near Ali Wahan area of taluka Rohri. According to police, Muhammad Nadeem was going back to his hometown on Saturday that some culprits kidnapped him along with his driver, leaving his car abandoned at Baberloi bypass on the National Highway in the jurisdiction of Baberloi police station. It is worth-mentioning here that kidnappings are again on the rise in Khairpur and Sukkur districts after the lull of few years.