MIRPURKHAS - Members of civil society and social organisations have strongly condemned increase in loadshedding duration up to 10 hours.

Members of civil society and representatives of social organisations Arshad, Akbar Khan, Nazir Ahmed, Sohail Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Rafique and others, while talking to the media here on Saturday, alleged that Hesco had deliberately extended the loadshedding timings to cover up their growing line losses and power theft.

They said that Hesco had failed to control the incidents of power theft and issued illegal detection bills. They lamented that owing to increase in loadshedding duration, emergency operations at government hospitals had become impossible, while business activities had also been badly hit. They demanded the Hesco chief and Wapda chairman to take immediate notice of the matter, ensure an end to the issuance of detection bills, reduce loadshedding timings to four hours and take action against corrupt officers.